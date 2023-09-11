Atom Araullo files P2-M civil suit vs Badoy, Celiz for 'red tagging'

Broadcast personality Atom Araullo (left) poses with his lawyer, Atty. Tony La Viña, before filing a P2-million complaint for civil damages at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on September 11, 2023 against Jeffrey Celis and Lorraine Badoy, allegedly for red-tagging him. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Broadcast journalist Atom Araullo filed Monday a ₱2 million civil complaint against former Anti-Insurgency Task Force spokesperson Lorraine Badoy and host Jeffrey Celiz for allegedly red tagging Araullo and his family on their TV show.

Araullo was accompanied by Atty. Tony La Viña and his parents at the Quezon City prosecutor’s office Monday.



Araullo's mom, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Emeritus Chairperson Carol Pagaduan Araullo, filed a similar complaint against Badoy and Celiz last month for "incessant red tagging" that she said demonized her and her organization.

Former NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

Badoy served as assistant secretary of Department of Social Welfare and Development during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte. She later became the spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict or NTF ELCAC.

Last year, a group of lawyers and law school deans also asked the Supreme Court to cite Badoy for indirect contempt over statements she made against a Manila RTC judge in a Facebook post.

Badoy criticized Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar after the latter junked the government’s petition to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the NPA as terrorist organizations.

Badoy later took down the Facebook post and denied she threatened the judge that she called a “friend and defender of the CPP NPA NDF."