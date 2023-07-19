MANILA - Former anti-insurgency task force spokesperson Lorraine Badoy-Partosa is facing a multi-million peso lawsuit.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Emeritus Chairperson Carol Pagaduan Araullo filed a P2.15-million civil damages lawsuit against Badoy for "incessant red tagging" that she said demonized her and her organization.

Jeffrey Celiz, who claimed to a be a former high-ranking official of the New People's Army, was also named in the suit. He was a co-host of Badoy-Partosa in a public affairs program on SMNI.

Araullo said she wants them to accountable for false, baseless and malicious public statements against her.

“Nung una 'di ko pinapansin, kilala naman ako ng mga tao, maayos naman ang aking reputasyon at aking track record subalit sa age of social media na ang disimpormasyon ay kumakalat ng napakabilis at ito na paulit ulit na pagsisinungaling na ito ay mukhang pinaniniwalaan ng kanilang mga taga sunod ng kanilang mga programa na 'di ako kilala," Araullo said.

Badoy-Partosa, or Badoy as she is more popularly known, served as assistant secretary of Department of Social Welfare and Development during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte. She later became the spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict or NTF ELCAC.

According to Araullo’s counsel Atty. Kristina Conti, her client is seeking a total of P2.15 million in damages: P1 million in nominal damages, P500,000 for moral damages, an additional P500,000 for exemplary damages and P150,000 for legal fees.

“Ito po ay kung sa civil code ay human relations provision ito po yung paano tayo makikipag kapwa at nakasaad po sa pakikipagkapwa natin at bawal umabuso po ng ating mga karapatan o gawin. Kapag lumagpas na o umabuso na at nakapag violate ng rights ng iba ay kailangan po managot, " Conti said.

In a statement, Celiz called the move as an act of harassment and intimidation.

Celiz also accused BAYAN of using the case to "maximize propaganda and media mileage."

Badoy, for her part, challenged Araullo and BAYAN to file a "real case" against them.

"If they’re serious about challenging the things we say about them, why not file a REAL case? Not this “useless, nuisance case” lawyers say it is?" Badoy said, in a statement.

She also said Araullo chose to file a civil case and not a libel case against her because what she said about Araullo is true.

"Prove me wrong, Carol. Sue us for libel," Badoy added.

Last year, a group of lawyers and law school deans also asked the Supreme Court to cite Badoy for indirect contempt over statements she made against a Manila RTC judge in a Facebook post.

Badoy criticized Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar after the latter junked the government’s petition to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the NPA as terrorist organizations.

Badoy later took down the Facebook post and denied she threatened the judge that she called a “friend and defender of the CPP NPA NDF."

