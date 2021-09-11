MANILA—The Philippines hit another record single-day high in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as the Department of Health reported 26,303 additional cases.

This took the country's total COVID-19 infections to 2,206,021 of which 185,706 are still active.

COVID-related deaths, meanwhile, rose to 34,978 with 61 new fatalities.

Recoveries also increased by 16,013 to 1,985,337.

The DOH reported that out of the 26,303 new cases on Saturday, 1,608 were cases that should be counted on Friday (September 10). The other 24,695 are actual cases to be reported on September 11.

For cases in the NCR, of the 9,061 total cases reported, 447 should have been reported Friday.

The health department said some technical issues have been resolved by the Department of Information and Communications.

Meanwhile, there are COVID-19 Documents Repository System (CDRS) data not yet included in CK and remain unavailable for extraction.

This has led to some delays in the inclusion of new data for cases, deaths, and recoveries. The DICT is continuing their investigation.

"While we await full resolution of this issue, we may observe some delays in inclusion of some data in our topline numbers in the coming days but we are managing this by generating data from CDRS and submitted line lists by our disease reporting units," the DOH said.



According to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido the positivity rate is over 27 percent for the ninth straight day. The 185,706 active cases are the highest since April 17.

Based on the latest DOH bulletin, Metro Manila's intensive care unit (ICU) beds are 77 percent occupied, while the ICU rate nationwide is at 76 percent.

Ward beds in the capital region are 73 percent in use. Nationwide, the ward beds utilization rate is at 73 percent.

