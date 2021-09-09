Residents pass through a community quarantine gate set up in Brgy. 178 in Pasay City on September 7, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday added 5,132 COVID-19 cases and 41 new recoveries to the figures it reported the previous day amid "technical issues" in its data collating system.

These corrected the new infections reported on Wednesday to 17,883 from 12,751, and new recoveries to 20,192.

The updated figures bring the total recorded coronavirus cases in the Philippines to 2,139,137, and the total recoveries to 1,948,239, based on the monitoring of the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. The death toll stood at 34,672.

The number of active cases is also adjusted to 156,226.

On Wednesday, the DOH said they encountered "technical issues" with their system COVIDKaya.

The matter is still being resolved with the help of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the agency said.

The DOH in the past just included the previous days' backlogs to the latest bulletin it issues.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the positivity rate for Sept. 7 is at 30.1 percent, based on the data he analyzed from the DOH's data drop.

It is the highest so far since data became available, according to him.

That's the positivity rate on September 7 from tonight's DOH Data Drop. It's the highest recorded since testing data became available last year. — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) September 8, 2021

The data reflected on the day's bulletin was based from samples, and patient's "outcome" collected two days ago.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said COVIDKaya is important to determine the patients' health status, whether they have already recovered, died, or if they are still battling the respiratory disease.

The Philippines is battling a new wave of COVID-19 infections due to the more contagious Delta variant. Many hospitals nationwide are struggling to cope with a stream of virus patients, with big health facilities already critical or fully occupied.

The country confirmed its first case on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where COVID-19 is believed to have first emerged in late 2019.

