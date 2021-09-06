Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment bring food packs to residents under granular lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Brgy. 179, Caloocan City on September 3, 2021. Parts of the barangay were put under a week-long granular lockdown beginning Friday after the City Health Department recorded 16 active cases with at least 103 close contacts, according to the city mayor’s announcement on social media.

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 22,415 COVID-19 cases - the highest ever - over the last 24 hours, as the capital region prepares to shift to a more relaxed quarantine level even as the highest coronavirus alert status was hoisted over nearly the entire metropolis, the government said Monday.

The country has been logging more than 20,000 new cases for the fourth straight day, bring the cumulative total to 2,103,331, data from the Department of Health showed.

Of the confirmed cases, 159,633 are active, which is the 10th highest since the pandemic began, according to data from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

People who have died from the disease climbed to 34,337 after the DOH recorded 103 new fatalities.

Total recoveries are up by 20,109 to 1,909,361.

Eight testing laboratories were not able to send in their results, the health department said.

Metro Manila, which registered the highest average daily coronavirus cases the past two weeks, is preparing to shift to the second loosest lockdown, or general community quarantine (GCQ) beginning Wednesday.

The capital region's mayors have reached a consensus on the pilot implementation of granular lockdowns in COVID-struck localities, which later got the nod from the country's pandemic task force.

This comes amid warnings that the number of cases may still increase until the end of the month, and with major hospitals remaining in critical capacity.

The DOH on Monday morning said all Metro Manila cities are under "Alert Level 4" COVID-19 classification, except Manila, which is under "Alert Level 3." It also noted that the entire country remains high risk for COVID-19 infections.

More details to follow.

