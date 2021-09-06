Commuters queue to ride the EDSA bus carousel at the Monumento station in Caloocan City on Sept. 2, 2021, amid the modified enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Philippines remains at "high-risk" for the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Health said Monday, warning that cases may continue to rise in the next weeks due to the more contagious Delta variant.

"Nationally and some regions show a slowing down in the increase in the number of cases. However, the national case classification and health systems capacity remain to be at high-risk," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergerie said in a press briefing.

Majority or 95 percent of provinces and cities remain flagged under alert levels 3 and 4, she said.

Alert level 3 means that COVID-19 case count is high and increasing in a particular area while alert level 4 is raised if more than 70 percent of hospital bed capacity has already been used up.

Vergeire also bared that the health systems capacity of more than half of the regions were still at high-risk.

In the briefing, she also warned of increasing infections due to the Delta variant, which first emerged in India.

"Cases may still continue to increase in the next weeks due to higher transmissibility of the Delta variant of concern," she said.

Hospitals in and around Metro Manila have mostly declared full capacity, while the government's One Hospital Command has been receiving hundreds of calls per day.

With over 2 million coronavirus infections and more than 34,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

It currently has 157,438 active cases of COVID-19. Of the figure. 154,146 are asymptomatic, mild and moderate while 3,292 are in severe and critical condition.