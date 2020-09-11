Philippines allows hotels to accept more guests

MANILA-- Hotels can now accept more guests under the "specialized programs" of the Department of Tourism as the Philippines restarts domestic travel.

The government's pandemic task force has expanded allowed guests in hotels to include "markets of specialized programs" of the tourism department according to a Sept. 10 resolution.

What those programs are and how many guests will be accommodated were not specified.

Since the lockdowns started in March, hotels were limited to accepting health workers, overseas Filipino workers, stranded foreigners, and guests with long-term bookings.

The expansion however limits hotel services to basic accommodations. Hotels should also limit their staffing to an "in-house skeleton workforce."

Operations of ancillary establishments in hotels such as restaurants, cafes, bars, gyms, and spas can continue but with limitations depending on the prevailing community quarantine.

Most parts of the Philippines have eased to more relaxed community quarantines with the exemption of Iligan City, Bacolod City, and Lanao del Sur which would remain under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.