MANILA — The Philippines and Australia are set to issue multiple-entry visas that would let eligible citizens visit for leisure and to work in the host country for a non-extendable period of one year, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Sunday.

Called a "work and holiday" visa, the document permits citizens of the two countries to visit "for the primary purpose of a holiday" as well as take a job to help with their travel expenses, according to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu.

The MOU was signed in Malacañang on Friday during the official visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the Philippines.

"The 12-month period will commence from the date of first entry and eligible nationals may leave and re-enter the territory of the host Participant using the same visa," the PCO said in a statement.

CONDITIONS

The "work and holiday" visa arrangement is open to Filipinos and Australians aged 18 to 31 at the time of the application.

They should have also finished college education or have successfully completed at least two years of undergraduate studies.

Applicants must also meet health, character, and national security requirements and avail of medical and health insurance for their stay.

"Work and Holiday visa holders who work during their visit pursuant to this arrangement will be covered by the same diplomatic labor laws of the host government as local workers, subject to the employment conditions," according to the MOU.