Visitors flock to the Korea Travel Fiesta in Makati City on September 2, 2023. The event is in line with South Korea's "Visit Korea Year 2023-2024" initiative where they offer various events, travel packages, and promotional campaigns using K-culture to boost visitors to the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - With the easing of travel restrictions, South Korea is hoping to attract more Filipino tourists this coming winter season.

This was the overarching theme of the Korea Travel Fiesta held this Sept. 2 and 3, organized by the Korea Travel Organization in Manila.

“With the easing of travel restrictions, more and more people are engaging in what has come to be called revenge travel, and it is expected that travel can finally return to pre-pandemic normal. So we need to seize this moment,” said Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Sanghwa Lee during the opening ceremony of the KTO Travel Fiesta in Makati Saturday.

“With more than 30 daily direct flights to Korea, we are well positioned to increase the number of Filipino tourists to Korea in the coming winter season,” he added.

The Korean government has designated 2023 to 2024 as Visit Korea Year. With the theme “Ride the Korean Wave”, the initiative hopes to take advantage of the popularity of hallyu or the Korean wave to bring more tourists to the country, and to introduce its unique culture to more people.

“The Korea Tourism Organization hopes to welcome more Filipino visitors to Korea this year,” KTO Senior Vice President James Lee said.

“As we celebrate Visit Korea Year 2023-2024, I hope Korea finds its way to your must visit bucketlist,” he added.

Korean Embassy in Manila opens Korea Visa Application Center

Meanwhile, the Korean Embassy opened the Korea Visa Application Center on August 31 to meet the growing number of visa applications for South Korea.

Acknowledging the difficulty Filipinos face in applying for a Korean visa, the Korean Embassy hopes the KVAC will help make the process easier for Filipinos.

Prior to the opening of the KVAC, Filipinos had to make an online appointment for visa applications.

Now, applicants can just go to the KVAC, located at the 9th and 10th floor of Brittany Hotel BGC in Taguig City.

The KVAC is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants would have to pay a P900 service fee. All visa applications will be accepted at KVAC.

However, visa applications for diplomatic passport holders, official passport holders, and for those who require a visa urgently within one to two days due to clear humanitarian reasons will be still be accepted at the Korean Embassy.

Applicants can also visit the KVAC’s official website for more information.