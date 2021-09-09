Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Cagayan Valley Medical Center began its preemptive evacuation of patients ahead of Typhoon Kiko's onslaught, its chief said Friday.

Tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 3, which warns of destructive typhoon-force winds 18 hours, was raised over the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan early Friday.

The referral hospital has 224 virus patients, of which 209 were confirmed to be positive while others were suspected of carrying COVID-19, said Glenn Matthew Bagao.

"Kahapon ay sinimulan na po namin ang preemptive evacuation para dun sa aming mga pasyente. Nasa tents po ang ibang pasyente natin at baka kapag lumakas po ang bagyo, hangin di po natin pwede irisk ang kalagayan ng ating COVID patients at ating staff," Bagao told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We started the preemptive evacuation of our patients Thursday. Some of them were in tents. We can't risk their safety if the storm and wind worsens. We can't risk our COVID patients and our staff.)

"Pinagsama-sama po natin ang COVID patients sa isang kwarto, mas safe po sila dun kesa nandun sila sa tents."

(We put COVID patients in one room. They're safer there than in tents.)

Some virus patients were transferred to a room big enough for four or for a family, Bagao said, adding that tents were still in place in the hospital's waiting area and were reinforced in preparation for the typhoon.

The hospital is in its fourth month of not receiving any supply of tocilizumab which is used for OCVID-19 treatment, according to the hospital chief.

"Wala na po kaming mabili. Actually dito sa buong Region 2, wala na kaming mabili. Inaasahan po namin sa pamamagitan ng ating central office ay magkakaroon din po tayo ng supply. Ang ibang gamot po tulad ng remdisivir ay marami po tayo," Bagao said.

(There's no available stock in all of Region 2. We hope through the central office, we'll get supplies. Some drugs like remdesivir, we have plenty of those.)

Cagayan Valley Medical Center ordered 300 tanks of oxygen, he added.