NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA raised tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 3 over a part of Cagayan even as typhoon Kiko (International name: Chanthu) slightly weakened.

In its 5 a.m. Friday weather bulletin, PAGASA said Kiko was last located 280 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran town, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with 230-kph gusts and winds extending 230 kms from the typhoon's center.

It was last seen moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

Signal No. 3 was raised over the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan, which includes the town of Santa Ana. Destructive typhoon-force winds may prevail over the said area within 18 hours.

Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas, which could experience damaging gale-force to storm-force winds within 24 hours:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

remaining eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga,)

northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Signal No. 1, which warns of strong winds prevailing within 24 hours, was still hoisted over:

rest of mainland Cagayan

northeastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi)

Apayao

eastern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mariano, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Quirino, Burgos, Gamu, Ilagan City, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven)

northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

PAGASA said Kiko will likely bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains in Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, Batanes and northern Isabela between Friday afternoon and Saturday night.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains could be also be experienced over Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, northern and central Aurora, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

The agency warned of scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides in affected areas.

PAGASA said winds reaching typhoon-force in strength may be experienced in areas under Signal No. 3, while gale to storm force in strength will be experienced in areas under Signal No. 2. Winds reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength, with occasional gusts, may also be experienced in areas under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA said storm Signal No. 4 is still the highest wind signal that may be hoisted for Kiko.

PAGASA

According to the agency, coastal inundation associated with high waves near the coast and storm surges may be experienced in several coastal municipalities of Batanes, Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, and Isabela.

PAGASA added that rough to very high seas (2.5 to 10.0 m) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, while moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

"Mariners of small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions," it said.

Kiko is expected to track northwestward or north northwestward towards the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area.

PAGASA said it is expected to pass close to northeastern Cagayan Friday afternoon or night, and cross the vicinity of the Babuyan Islands and Batanes between Friday and and Saturday afternoon.

The weather bureau said it has not yet ruled out the possibility of Kiko's landfall over mainland Cagayan.

The typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Sunday afternoon or evening and will move north-northeastward towards East China Sea.

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque earlier said preparations for Kiko are underway.

Both Jolina, which is already outside the Philippine area of responsibility, and Kiko are expected to enhance the southwest monsoon and will bring rains over the western sections of southern Luzon and Visayas in the next 24 hours.

