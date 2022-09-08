MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) has issued formal charges against 5 of the 7 high school teachers accused of sexual harassment in Bacoor, Cavite, its spokesperson said Thursday.

But DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa could not immediately specify the charges against the teachers.

In a press briefing, Poa said the investigation against the teachers, who were placed under a 90-day preventive suspension, was administrative in nature.

In late August, a viral post on Twitter alleged that several teachers at a high school in Bacoor have been making sexual advances and other inappropriate comments towards their students.

The issue at the Bacoor high school is the latest case of a Philippine school whose teachers are facing similar accusations of sexual harassment or abuse.

Details to follow.