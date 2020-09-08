No Bar this year: Supreme Court postpones 2020 Bar exams to next year

MANILA - The Supreme Court en banc has decided it would hold the next Bar examinations in November next year, skipping 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

In a bulletin released Tuesday, the high court said it would be moving this year's Bar examinations to November 2021.

This means that both 2020 and 2021 Bar exam takers will take the exams next year.

The Supreme Court earlier said it would hold the exams not earlier than February 2021 due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court also said it would announce the schedule and venues of the next Bar examinations in a separate bulletin.

#Bar2020 UPDATE: Read Bar Bulletin No. 13 - SCHEDULE OF THE NEXT BAR EXAMINATIONS #BestBarEver2020_21 pic.twitter.com/2DquxcW9nx — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) September 8, 2020

Last year, 7,685 law graduates took the bar, and 2,103 or 27.36 percent passed.

As of Tuesday, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 241,987 people. The tally includes 3,916 deaths, 185,178 recoveries, and 52,893 active cases.