Philippines' COVID-19 cases breach 240,000

A store clerk cleans a stencil used for shirt printing inside their shop at the Quiapo Central Market in Manila on September 04, 2020. Since the IATF still prohibits mass gatherings and reunions, the business owners came up with the COVID19 themed shirts idea to make up for the high number of sales that the ‘ber’ months used to generate before the pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 241,987 on Tuesday as the Department of Health reported 3,281 additional cases.

This is the 9th day that the daily tally of additional cases was below 4,000. However, it is back in the 3,000 to 4,000 level from previous weeks even with 34 laboratories failing to submit test results.

Of the additional cases, based on tests done by 81 out of 115 laboratories, almost half are from the National Capital Region (1,420), followed by Cavite (263), Negros Occidental (204), Laguna (197) and Rizal (196).

With 286 additional recovered patients and 26 more coronavirus-related deaths, there are now 52,893 active cases in the country.

The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, is at 185,178 while the total number of fatalities is at 3,916.

Since last week, the Philippines has been seeing fewer cases with additional infections reported daily staying below 3,000, except for September 4 and Tuesday.

Research groups from the University of the Philippines confirmed that the number of new COVID-19 cases seemed to have been declining.

Dr. Guido David of the UP OCTA Research Group said this is why they have lowered their projections to 310,000 to 330,000 for the end of September. Last week, they said it was going to be around 330,000 to 375,000.

Meanwhile, Dr. Peter Cayton, a professor at the UP School of Statistics and a member of the UP COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team, said they would have to wait and see since a lot of lab results still needed to be validated.