Another Congress staff member tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA - Another employee of the House of Representatives has contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), an official said Monday.

House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales identified the patient as a female staff member.

"She last reported for work on Aug. 26 during which she became a close contact of a personal security detail," he said.

Montales said contact tracing is ongoing, and that her principal and officemates "all tested negative."

This brings the total number of active cases at the lower chamber to 70.

As of Monday, the Philippines has logged 238,727 coronavirus cases, 49,931 of whom are active. The total number of recoveries is at 184,906 while the death toll has gone up to 3,890. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News



