Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. attends the ASEAN-Canada Summit as part of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 6, 2023. Adi Weda, EPA-EFE/Pool.

JAKARTA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr repeatedly thanked the United States, Japan and South Korea for releasing the Spirit of Camp David statement, a joint stand of the three countries that condemned China’s “dangerous and aggressive behavior supporting unlawful maritime claims” in the South China Sea.

Marcos Jr. mentioned the Spirit of Camp David statement in at least in 3 separate meetings during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

“I commend the combination of hard work and vision that resulted in the Joint Statement that has now come to be known as The Spirit of Camp David,” Marcos Jr. said during a meeting between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan.

“The Statement consolidates a common security agenda among Japan, the United States, and South Korea, on what are arguably the most problematic issues in the region that undermine regional peace and prosperity,” he said.

The Philippine president further lauded the joint statement, underscoring that it showed how the 3 countries were “supporting the free and open international order based on the rule of law.”

“As maritime nations, both the Philippines and Japan not only share the common interest of maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, but also in enhancing our resiliency in responding to maritime disasters,” Marcos Jr. said.

In ASEAN’s meeting with the United States, Marcos Jr. commended the Philippines’ traditional ally for its “leadership for the hard work and vision that resulted in the Joint Statement now known as The Spirit of Camp David.”

“The statement opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific and the militarization of reclaimed features in the South China Sea, as well as expresses concern for the continued illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing that affects our fisherfolk,” he said.

“As we forge closer and deeper relationships in the coming years, we hope to continue working together towards a region that enjoys lasting peace, security, stability, and resilience,” he added.

The Filipino leader also thanked Seoul, Tokyo and Seoul for taking part in joint exercises in the South China Sea.

He also urged other ASEAN to forge closer ties with all three countries, citing their contributions and gestures of goodwill for the regional bloc’s development.

Before leaving for the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Marcos assured Filipinos that the Philippines will make a stand a respond to China’s aggressions in the West Philippine Sea.

Last week, China drew criticism from various countries for adopting a 10-dash line map that illegally marks nearly the entire South China Sea as China’s territory.

In August, several countries — including some ASEAN members — condemned the Chinese Coast Guard’s use of a water cannon against Philippine vessels delivering fresh supplies to Filipino soldiers station near Ayungin Shoal.

