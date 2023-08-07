Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines over the weekend accused China's Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its vessels in the West Philippine Sea, describing it as "illegal" and "dangerous".

The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday released a video of the alleged incident which took place as the PCG escorted boats carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for Filipino military personnel stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

China said it had taken "necessary controls" against Philippines boats that had "illegally" entered its waters.

Beijing claims almost all of the waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

The US State Department condemned the Chinese actions, saying in a statement they were carried out by the coast guard and "maritime militia", and that they directly threatened regional peace and stability.

Second Thomas Shoal is about 200 kilometers from Palawan and more than 1,000 kilometers from China's nearest major landmass of Hainan island.

China's coast guard and navy vessels routinely block or shadow Philippine ships patrolling the contested waters, Manila says.

Saturday's incident was the first time since November 2021 that the Chinese coast guard had used water cannon against a Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal.

"The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strongly condemns the China Coast Guard's (CCG) dangerous maneuvers and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels," the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement.

"Such actions by the CCG not only disregarded the safety of the PCG crew and the supply boats but also violated international law."

— With a report from Cecil Morella, Agence France-Presse