Armed Forces of the Philippines reports Chinese vessel swarming in Iroquois and Sabina, posing threat to Recto Bank security. Forty-eight Chinese fishing vessels have been reported to be swarming Iroquois Reef, located south of the oil and gas-rich Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea. This information comes from the latest air patrol conducted on June 30, 2023. Courtesy of Western Command Armed Forces of the Philippines

JAKARTA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday raised concerns against the militarization of maritime features in the South China Sea, saying the Philippines is “alarmed” by the illegal activities happening in the strategic waterway.

Marcos Jr. gave the statement during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting with South Korea, who the Philippine President thanked for its “continued support in upholding the UNCLOS as a key pillar of the rules-based international order as the region faces unilateral attempts to change the status quo in its waters.”

“We share concerns on the militarization of reclaimed features; the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels; and other coercive activities,” the President said.

“We are equally alarmed by illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing which are being detected,” he said.

“We thus thank the Republic of Korea, together with Japan and the United States, for reiterating the importance of international law in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific during the meetings recently held in Camp David,” he added.

Marcos Jr. did not name any country that should be blamed for the said illegal activities, but the international community has repeatedly criticized China for illegally building air strips and military assets in maritime features that fall within other countries’ exclusive economic zones.

In August, Chinese ships used a water cannon and blocked some ships to repel Filipino resupply boats from approaching a Philippine outpost in the Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines earlier condemned Beijing, saying that its “dangerous maneuvers” in the West Philippine Sea puts at risk the lives of Filipinos who are will within the Philippines’ territorial jurisdiction.

Aside from supporting the Philippines in the South China Sea, Marcos Jr. also thanked South Korea for helping the country in cleaning an oil spill in Mindoro in April.

“I would like to personally thank the Republic of Korea for your valuable assistance in addressing the recent oil spill in Mindoro this April,” he said.

“This is a testament to ROK’s commitment as a partner of ASEAN in responding to maritime disasters and emergencies,” he said.

South Korea has also donated 400 metric tons of rice to the Philippines through the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR), said Marcos Jr., who also heads the Philippine Department of Agriculture.

South Korea has also provided “emergency humanitarian assistance for the damages caused by the recent typhoons,” he said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier noted that South Korea gave the Philippines $300,000 for victims of Typhoon Egay.

Citing these gestures of goodwill, Marcos Jr. endorsed South Korea’s “intention to elevate their relation with ASEAN to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

“We are optimistic that what we have achieved together in the past decades will be quickly surpassed when relations with ROK are elevated to that of a Comprehensive Strategic Partner of ASEAN,” the Philippine President said.

“Such deepening relations continue to serve as a good indicator of the development and evolution of the ASEAN-ROK relation,” he added.

In the same meeting, Marcos Jr.expressed “grave concern over the recent surge of intercontinental ballistic missile launches conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

“We underscore the need for the DPRK to fully comply with all UN Security Council Resolutions,” he said.

“We also affirm our support for the principles embodied in the ROK’s audacious initiative that aims to achieve a denuclearized DPRK, an essential component for sustainable peace and prosperity in the Korean Peninsula, in Northeast Asia, and the world,” he said.

Marcos Jr. will meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a bilateral meeting on September 7 before the Filipino leader returns to Manila.