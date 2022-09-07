This PAGASA photo shows the location of the tropical storm outside PAR at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

MANILA — The tropical depression set to enter the Philippine area of responsibility intensified into a tropical storm Wednesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The tropical storm is expected to enter the Philippine area Wednesday afternoon or evening and will be called "Inday."

It will then intensify further up to the typhoon category while tracking northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

But according to the latest forecast, the tropical cyclone will not hit land nor directly affect the weather in the country.

PAGASA photo

Instead, PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone and localized thunderstorms may bring rains to different parts of the country.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may be experienced over Palawan, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan,

Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, according to PAGASA's 24-hour weather forecast issued at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meantime, may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

—with a report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: