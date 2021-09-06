More areas under Signal No. 3, as Jolina traverses Eastern Visayas

PAGASA

MANILA (2nd UPDATE)—More areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3, as typhoon Jolina (International name: Conson) traversed the Eastern Visayas region Tuesday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Jolina was last located over the waters of Santo Niño town, Samar packing maximum sustain winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 180 kph.

It was moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 has been raised over the following areas due to destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours:

eastern portion of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Palanas, Cataingan, Placer, Dimasalang, Uson, Cawayan, Esperanza, Mobo) including Ticao Island

extreme western portion of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Antonio, San Isidro)

northern portion of Biliran (Kawayan, Culaba, Caibiran, Maripipi, Almeria)

northern and central portions of Samar (City of Catbalogan, Tarangnan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Talalora, Daram, Zumarraga, San Sebastian, Hinabangan, Pagsanghan, Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santa Margarita, Gandara, San Jorge, Calbayog City)

PAGASA also raised Signal No. 2 over the following areas due to likely damaging gale-force to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours:

Albay

Sorsogon

rest of Masbate including Burias Island

western and southern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Lupi, Ragay, Libmanan, Sipocot, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona, Gainza, Camaligan, Canaman, Magarao, Bombon, Naga City, Pili, Ocampo, Iriga City, Sagñay, Buhi, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Nabua, Baao, Balatan, Bato, Calabanga)

eastern portion of Marinduque (Torrijos, Santa Cruz)

southeastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Catanauan, Calauag, General Luna, Lopez, Macalelon)

eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, Romblon, Banton, Corcuera)

rest of Biliran

western portion of Northern Samar (Silvino Lobos, Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Biri, Allen, Victoria, Mondragon)

rest of Samar

central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, General Macarthur, Quinapondan, Hernani, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan, Balangiga, Lawaan, Maslog, Dolores, Giporlos)

northern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Leyte, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Ormoc City, Kananga, Carigara, Jaro, Dagami, Julita, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Tanauan, Palo, Pastrana, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Barugo, San Miguel, Alangalang, Dulag, Tunga, Babatngon, Capoocan)

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, was hoisted in the following areas due to expected strong winds:

Catanduanes

rest of Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Laguna

eastern portion of Batangas (Santo Tomas, Lipa City, San Jose, Batangas City, Ibaan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo, City of Tanauan, Malvar, Balete, Mataasnakahoy, Cuenca, San Pascual)

rest of Marinduque

rest of Romblon

northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

rest of Northern Samar

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte

northern portion of Cebu (Carmen, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Camotes and Bantayan Islands

northeastern portion of Iloilo (Concepcion, Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan)

extreme northern portion of Capiz (Pilar, Panay, Roxas City)

Jolina made its first landfall Monday night in the vicinity of Hernani town in Eastern Samar.



According to PAGASA, Jolina will move over Samar Sea and pass over or close to the island municipalities of Samar and the northern coast of Biliran before making landfall in the area of Masbate within the next 12 hours. It is expected to weaken into a severe tropical storm during this time.

It could also make landfall in the area of southeastern Quezon between late Tuesday to early Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, Jolina could make another landfall over northern Quezon, before traversing Central Luzon. Its interaction with the Luzon landmass could further weaken it into a tropical storm.

Jolina could bring heavy to intense, with at times, torrential rains over Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, and Masbate in the next 24 hours, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may prevail over the southern portion of Quezon, Romblon, Marinduque and the rest of Bicol region and Visayas.

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, PAGASA warned.

The agency also said Jolina could bring rough to very rough seas over the areas under Signal Nos. 2 and 3.

PAGASA likewise said there is a threat of coastal inundation due to storm surge of up to 0.5 to 1 meter over the coastal localities of Eastern Samar, Samar and Masbate.

Areas under Signal Nos. 2 and 3 may also experience coastal flooding.

Jolina is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday morning, said PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio.

The typhoon and another weather disturbance, yet to enter PAR as 'Kiko,' are not expected to cross each others' paths, he added.