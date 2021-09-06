Photo from PAGASA

MANILA—Weather disturbance Jolina (International name: Conson) intensified into a typhoon as it made its first landfall over Eastern Samar Monday night.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina made landfall over the vicinity of Hernani town at 10 p.m.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Jolina was last located 30 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan town, Eastern Samar.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 has been raised over the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar provinces.

According to PAGASA, Jolina will move west northwestward or northwestward in the next 12 hours. It is expected to make its second landfall over Catanduanes Tuesday afternoon.

It will then move northwestward parallel to the east coast of southern Luzon and will make its third landfall over the eastern section of Central Luzon by Thursday morning.

Jolina could bring moderate to heavy rains, at times intense rains over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Sorsogon within the next 24 hours, while moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over the Bicol Region and the rest of Visayas, the weather bureau said.

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, PAGASA warned.

The agency also said Jolina could bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. Mariners of small seacrafts were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

