PAGASA tracking twin tropical depressions

Courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA— Weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring two tropical depressions, with the second storm possibly entering the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday.

First, the low-pressure area east of Surigao del Norte strengthened into tropical depression Jolina on Monday morning, weather forecaster Chris Perez told Teleradyo.

The storm was last spotted at 300 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan town, Eastern Samar at 4 a.m. It is moving west southwest at 20 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande Islands are under tropical cyclone warning signal number 1 due to Jolina, Perez said. These areas may experience strong winds within 36 hours.

PAGASA also spotted a tropical depression at 1,480 km east of the Visayas, packing 45 maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

Should the tropical depression enter PAR on Wednesday, it will be given the local name Kiko, Perez said. It will be the country's 11th tropical cyclone for the year.

"It currently has no direct impact [in the country] but we will continue to monitor it just like Jolina," Perez said in Filipino.