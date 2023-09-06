Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A P300-million cut in the Philippine Science High School system's 2024 budget could affect not just its infrastructure projects but its cloud-based learning management system called Knowledge Hub or KHUB.

PSHS System Executive Director Lilia Habacon said the KHUB system was crucial for both teachers and learners as Pisay shifted to exclusive online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Malaki ang nagastos ng gobyerno dahil halos 10,000 students ang nag-a- access ng KHUB. Dun talaga nag-aaral ang mga bata. Dun din ang exercises and quizzes, monitoring ng mga bata nandun din," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

She noted that while Pisay has reverted to face-to-face classes, the KHUB remains useful as a resource for all the students and teachers.

"Ngayon po kung wala na po...Malaki rin pong amount 'yung hosting noon sa cloud po kasi...Hindi po sa hindi kailangan. Iba din po kasi 'yung advantages nung mga resources na available online."

"Yung pag-aaral ngayon hindi tulad noong panahon ko na may speaker, lecture, ganyan. Ngayon maraming paraan kung paano mag-aral at matuto sa klase kaya importante din po na mayroon tayong access sa online resources."

The façade of the Philippine Science High School Main Campus in Quezon City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News.

The Department of Budget and Management approved only P2.7 billion for PSHS's 2024 budget, which is much lower than the proposed P4.2 billion budget for next year and lower than this year's budget of P3 billion.

Habacon earlier told lawmakers the lower budget could mean scrapping KHUB while putting on hold some of Pisay's infrastructure projects including gymnasiums, dormitories and multipurpose halls in Mimaropa, Zamboanga, Soccsksargen, Calabarzon and Caraga.

She said the budget cut will also affect its maintenance and other operating expenses, with no funds for additional laptops.

In the interview, the PSHS official said Pisay has increased its quota in its regional campuses from 90 students per batch to 120 per batch due to a large number of applicants. PSHS currently has 10,353 students.

She added that she is still hopeful that its request for a bigger budget will be granted.

"Siyempre po naman meron pong impact. Magkakaroon din naman ng consequence yung hindi pagbigay ng budget...hindi pa kami nawawalan ng pag-asa... Baka sa 2025," she said.