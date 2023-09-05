Pisay budget gets cut in DOST's 2024 budget

MANILA - The Philippine Science High School System suffered a P300-million budget cut in the proposed 2024 funding under the National Expenditure Program.

PSHS System Executive Director Lilia Habacon said the Department of Budget and Management approved only P2.7 billion to fund their 16 campuses and the executive director’s office in 2024. This figure is lower than the current budget of P3 billion.

The PSHS System initially proposed a P4.2 billion budget for next year.

Habacon said the proposed budget cut will affect PSHS’s learning management system and the completion of some infrastructure projects.

"'Yung aming learning management system, because it’s cloud-based, now we can no longer sustain the operation of the learning management system,” she told lawmakers during the hearing for the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Science and Technology and its attached agencies before the House Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday.

“‘Yung mga bata naming campus like sa Mimaropa, Zamboanga, Soccsksargen, Calabarzon and Caraga, mayroon tayong ilan pang infrastructure na hindi pa complete...‘yung iba ay gymnasium, may ibang ang kulang ay dormitory, mayroong kulang na learning resource management center, ‘yung iba ay multi-purpose hall,” she added.

Progressive lawmakers at the House of Representatives lamented the budget cut and committed to push for an augmentation.

"'Yung Pisay nag-negative 11 percent budget cut. Gusto sana natin dito mapunta ‘yung ponding pinapang intel and confidential fund. Sana dito na lang natin ilagay. P430 million, what is that for pangangailangan for infra and capital outlay para sa pagtulong sa nangangailangang estudyante?” Gabriela Party List Representative Arlene Brosas said.

"At the proper time, I will move to re-channel a portion ng bilyun-bilyong confidential and intelligence fund form the Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President para sa DOST, particular sa Advanced Science and Technology Institute at Philippine Science High School,” she added.

"Gusto kong mapaunlad din ang Philippine Science High School. Ito ang ating balon ng syentista,” ACT Teachers Party List Representative France Castro noted.

The committee terminated on Tuesday the deliberations on the proposed P25.9 billion budget for the Department of Science and Technology next year.

