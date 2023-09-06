President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. answers questions from the media after attending the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 48th Philippine Business Conference and exposition at the Manila Hotel on October 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



JAKARTA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. plans to travel to three US destinations in November to meet Filipino expatriates on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said on Tuesday.

Marcos Jr. will fly to San Francisco to attend the annual APEC Summit, before he travels to Hawaii, and to either Los Angeles or Seattle, Romualdez told reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit here.

“The Summit will actually start on November 15 up to the 18th, and then the President plans to visit another city on the West Coast, and then from there possibly go to other — maybe, we’re still trying to work out a short stay, a short visit to Honolulu,” the Ambassador said.

“There’s a large Filipino community there, but all of these schedules are being worked out,” he said.

Romualdez did not mention if Marcos would visit Filipinos who were affected by the wildfires in Hawaii.

The Philippine leader is also expected to allot some time to “have a lot of meetings with potential investors,” Romualdez said.

“Whenever he goes, especially to the United States, there’s a lot of interest, really, now in the Philippines, from many companies.

SILICON VALLEY COMPANIES ‘EAGER’ TO MEET MARCOS

Silicon Valley, considered as the tech hub of the world’s largest economy, is expected to be included in the President’s US itinerary as several tech companies “are very eager to meet with him,” Romualdez said.

“There’s also quite a number of requests from financial institutions. There are also companies in the manufacturing business in the West Coast, and probably a follow-up on the modular nuclear power plants that we’ve been talking about, and a number of companies that are based in the West Coast,” he said, without naming which firms he was referring to.

Marcos Jr.’s trip to the US in November will be his third visit to the said country as Philippine President.

He traveled to New York in 2022 for the United Nations General Assembly, and to Washington D.C. earlier this year for an official visit.

