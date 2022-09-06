Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A tropical depression may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

However, the storm is unlikely to hit land, ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas said.

Once it enters the Philippine area, it will be named "Inday."

Moving west-southwestward at 20 kilometers per hour, the tropical cyclone was sighted 1,610 kilometers east-northeast of extreme northern Luzon, the latest PAGASA bulletin said.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, with gusts of up to 55 kph.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat may bring rains over Palawan, Rojas said, while Tawi-Tawi and Sarangani could expect rain showers due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone or ITCZ.

Sunny weather will prevail over many parts of the country but thunderstorms may occur later afternoon over Pangasinan, Central Luzon, Panay, Negros, Cebu, Samar, and almost the entire Mindanao.

Metro Manila residents will experience fair weather but thunderstorms are possible to happen late afternoon or early evening, Rojas said.

