Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez and Senate Blue Ribbon panel chair Sen. Francis Tolentino. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB handout

MANILA — The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will release its findings on the sugar importation controversy on Thursday, the panel's chairperson told reporters Tuesday following the conclusion of its third hearing into the matter.

"There is no more hearing on Thursday," Sen. Francis Tolentino said in a press conference.

"God willing by Thursday we will have the committee report. The day after tomorrow," Tolentino added.

Asked if they would recommend filing of charges against individuals allegedly involved, Tolentino said "definitely, charges will be filed."

Tolentino's panel held 3 hearings seeking clarity into the controversial Sugar Order No. 4 allowing the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar. The order was invalidated and was called "illegal" by Malacañang.

During the hearings, former Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) chief Hermenegildo Serafica and Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian both claimed receiving "signals" from Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. that importation was a go.

Rodriguez denied the claim.

Serafica and Sebastian, 2 of the signatories of the SO No. 4, resigned from their posts after the controversy. Sebastian's resignation, meanwhile, is still under Palace's consideration.

