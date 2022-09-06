Executive Sec. Victor Rodriguez faces members of the Blue Ribbon Committee Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, to shed light on the events that transpired in connection with the controversial Sugar Order (SO) No. 4 issued by the Sugar Regulatory Administration authorizing the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB/FILE

MANILA — Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez on Tuesday abruptly showed up at the Senate hours after members of the Blue Ribbon committee voted to subpoena him for its investigation on the sugar importation fiasco.

Rodriguez arrived at the Senate noontime or three hours after the committee commenced its third hearing into the controversy.

"I would like to sincerely apologize that we have to resort to issuing a subpoena... I have no intention to disrespect the senate as an institution," Rodriguez said.

During his appearance, Rodriguez answered some of the questions raised during the previous hearing, particularly the supposed "signals" from him and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. that pushed officials to approve the controversial Sugar Order No. 4.

Former Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) chief Hermenegildo Serafica and Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian earlier justified their decision to approve the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar, later invalidated by Malacañang, after allegedly getting "signals" from the Palace.

"I deny that there was a signal from my end or that I have given them [the signal] to go ahead to pass that resolution on SO 4," Rodriguez said during Tuesday's hearing.

"We made it very clear to them that we're requiring a submission of an import plan prior to passage of SO 4," he added.

Earlier in the day, the committee voted to subpoena Rodriguez, who begged off the meeting amid his supposed busy schedule in relation to the state visits of Marcos.

Marcos embarked on his first overseas trips as president to Indonesia and Singapore from Sunday through Wednesday. Rodriguez remained in the country, while Vice President Sara Duterte was designated as office-in-charge of the Office of the President.

Of the 14 Blue Ribbon Committee members who participated in the voting, 11 were in favoring of issuing a subpoena for Rodriguez. Three were against.