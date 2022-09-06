PDEA awards nearly P10-M to confidential informants

MANILA — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said that it has awarded almost P10 million to its confidential informants as part of its Operation Private Eye.

PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva handed out the money totaling ₱9,684,257.86 to 11 individuals who gave information that led to significant confiscations of illegal drugs and the arrest of drug suspects.

Under PDEA “Operation Private Eye,” a citizen-based information collection program, anonymous tipsters are rewarded for reporting illegal drug activities in their communities.

“Human intelligence – or HUMINT – remains a critical factor in determining success in any intelligence-based operation," Villanueva said.

"We cannot thank the public enough for continuing to trust the PDEA and our partners in law enforcement and the military as we relentlessly pursue these illegal drug traffickers until our territories are finally free of the drug menace."

RELATED VIDEO