Authorities seize some 400 kilograms of suspected shabu in separate drug-bust operations in Pangasinan, and La Union.

Six suspects were arrested during the operations.

Some 360 kilograms of suspected shabu amounting to P2.48 billion were seized in a drug bust in Sunshine Village, Pozorrubio town, Pangasinan, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

Three Chinese nationals and one Filipino were arrested.

Two suspects were arrested in a follow-up operation in Brgy. Poro, San Fernando City, La Union, where 40 kilos of suspected shabu were confiscated.

Authorities seized a total of P2.72 billion worth of drugs in both operations.

The suspects will face anti-drug charges.

— Report from Mae Cornes

