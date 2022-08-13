Authorities seize some 400 kilograms of suspected shabu in separate drug-bust operations in Pangasinan, and La Union.
Six suspects were arrested during the operations.
Some 360 kilograms of suspected shabu amounting to P2.48 billion were seized in a drug bust in Sunshine Village, Pozorrubio town, Pangasinan, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.
Three Chinese nationals and one Filipino were arrested.
Two suspects were arrested in a follow-up operation in Brgy. Poro, San Fernando City, La Union, where 40 kilos of suspected shabu were confiscated.
Authorities seized a total of P2.72 billion worth of drugs in both operations.
The suspects will face anti-drug charges.
— Report from Mae Cornes
RELATED NEWS
Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH
para sa iba pang mga balita.