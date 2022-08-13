Home  >  News

P2.72 billion worth of drugs seized in Pangasinan, La Union; 6 arrested

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 13 2022 12:29 PM

Photo courtesy: PDEA
Photo courtesy: PDEA

Authorities seize some 400 kilograms of suspected shabu in separate drug-bust operations in Pangasinan, and La Union. 

Six suspects were arrested during the operations. 

Some 360 kilograms of suspected shabu amounting to P2.48 billion were seized in a drug bust in Sunshine Village, Pozorrubio town, Pangasinan, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said. 

Three Chinese nationals and one Filipino were arrested. 

Two suspects were arrested in a follow-up operation in Brgy. Poro, San Fernando City, La Union, where 40 kilos of suspected shabu were confiscated. 

Authorities seized a total of P2.72 billion worth of drugs in both operations. 

The suspects will face anti-drug charges. 

— Report from Mae Cornes

