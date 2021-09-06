Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2021 in light of the decision of the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to dismiss the entire electoral protest filed by defeated candidate Bongbong Marcos. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Monday she would allot budget to COVID-19 response, including health workers' benefits, if she was given blanket authority to help government in battling the pandemic.

Robredo earlier said she was willing to volunteer to lead agencies' pandemic response.

"It’s not the lack of effort ng mga ahensiya na gumagawa, talagang nakikita ko naman, we have partnered with some of them...nakikita ko ang effort," she told ANC"s Headstart.

(It’s not the lack of effort of agencies, we have partnered with some of them...I can see their effort.)

"Dahil 'di ako privy sa nangyayari sa taas, di ko alam san talaga ang problema kasi ang nakikita natin ngayon, merong pera, merong pangangailangan pero bakit 'di nagagastos ang pera sa pangangailangan."

(Because I'm not privy to what happens up there, I don't know where the problem is because as we can see now, there's money, we have a lot of needs, but why is the money not being spent on our needs?)

The Vice President said President Rodrigo Duterte does not seem to know "all of the details" in his agencies.

"'Pag pinapakinggan ko and binabasa ko ang transcript (ng press conferences) may sense ako na hindi niya alam lahat ng detalye, ang tingin ko lang kulang sa pagtutok sa detalye," she said.

(When I listen and read the transcript, I get a sense that he doesn't know all of the details. I think he lacks focusing on details.)

"The last 2 press conferences were really quite frustrating for us...nasa middle tayo ng surge na kailangan all hands on deck tapos ang greater part of the press conference is pinupuna ang mga senador, yung COA (Commission on Audit)."

(We're in the middle of the surge where all hands on deck are needed but the greater part of the press conference is criticizing senators and COA.)

Robredo said the administration should have focused the 2022 budget allocation to COVID response.

"We have seen yung mga COA reports, ang una kong gagawin titingnan ko how much money do we have now. Ano ba ang available na pera, itatabi natin yun sa pinakakailangan. Halimbawa ang isa sa pinakakailangan ngayon ang pagasikaso sa healthcare workers natin," she said when asked what would she do if she was asked to lead the pandemic response.

(We have seen COA reports, first thing I would do is look at how much money we have now. What funds are available and we will allot it to what's most needed. For example, taking care of our health workers.)

2022 BUDGET

She cited as an example the slashing of Department of Health's proposed budget to P19.6 billion from P73.9 billion, which would result in the lack of funds for health workers' benefits.

Robredo said she heard during a House committee hearing that Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the budget department was "banking on the Bayanihan 3 to fund medical frontliners' allowances.

"Yung una Bayanihan 3 is still a bill. Pangalawa. wala naman itemized appropriation for the benefit of health workers, meaning to say magkakaroon lang ng pera pag may tira. Dun pinapakita ang priorities," she said.

(Firstly, Bayanihan 3 is still a bill. Secondly, there are no itemized appropriation for the benefit of health workers, meaning to say it will only have funds if there's excess. That shows their priorities.)

"Again, pandemic ngayon. Kung hindi kaya ng DOH (maging absorptive)...dapat maghanap ng paraan. Maghanap ng ibang ahensiyang magiimplement pero hindi pwedeng hindi bigyan ng pera."

(Again, we're in a pandemic. If DOH can't implement their budget...government should find a way. Look for another agency to implement but we cannot deny them money.)

Other agencies should also allot their excess to COVID-19 response budget, according to the Vice President.

"Hindi ito ordinary times, sa'kin lang bakit wala akong nakikitang sense na ganoon...Dapat pinapakiusapan ang mga department, alin muna sa budget niyo ang puwede natin maconvert ngayon?" she said.

(These are not ordinary times, I don't any sense of that from them. They should ask departments what part of their budget can be converted to COVID response.)

"Kung nagagawa namin na yung kakarampot namin na budget na nai-stretch namin and nako-convert namin na maging COVID budget imposible naman na yung iba hindi yan kayang gawin."

(If we can stretch our small budget and convert them to COVID funds, it's impossible others can't do the same.)