Over 42,000 OFWs repatriated in August: DFA

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday it brought home 42,583 Filipino migrant workers in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other distress calls.
Of those, 32,389 were from the Middle East, while 4,109 came from the Americas, 1,571 from Europe, and 91 from Africa, the DFA said in a statement.
The agency also mounted 9 chartered flights from Malaysia, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon in the same month, it added.
A total of 164,368 overseas Filipino workers have been brought home as of Saturday, the DFA said as it noted a second batch of repatriates from Lebanon arrived last Thursday.
The DFA, as of Thursday, reported 10,097 cases of COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad, with 6,220 recoveries and 757 deaths.
DFA, Department of Foreign Affairs, OFWs, overseas Filipino workers, repatriation, COVID-19, coronavirus