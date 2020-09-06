Over 42,000 OFWs repatriated in August: DFA

A member of the Philippine Coast Guard guides Filipino Contract Workers (OFW) as they arrive from Hong Kong at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines on May 13, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday it brought home 42,583 Filipino migrant workers in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other distress calls.

Of those, 32,389 were from the Middle East, while 4,109 came from the Americas, 1,571 from Europe, and 91 from Africa, the DFA said in a statement.

The agency also mounted 9 chartered flights from Malaysia, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon in the same month, it added.

A total of 164,368 overseas Filipino workers have been brought home as of Saturday, the DFA said as it noted a second batch of repatriates from Lebanon arrived last Thursday.

The DFA, as of Thursday, reported 10,097 cases of COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad, with 6,220 recoveries and 757 deaths.