DFA reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 43 more recoveries among overseas Filipinos

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,097 on Thursday, with 1 new additional case recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,120, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,220 of those infected have recovered, and 757 have died.

The DFA reported 43 new recoveries, mostly from Europe. There is also no new fatality reported as of Thursday.

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 351 in the Asia Pacific, 268 in Europe, 2,335 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 228,403 people. The tally includes 3,688 deaths, 159,475 recoveries, and 65,240 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News