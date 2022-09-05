President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Ma. Rosario Vergeire during the opening of the 15th Philippine National Health Research System (PNHRS) week celebration at the Marriot Hotel in Clark Pampanga on August 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



JAKARTA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “will listen to everybody” but will wait for the recommendation of the Department of Health (DOH) on whether or not the government should lift its policy on the mandatory wearing of face masks, a Palace official said Sunday.

It is the mandate of the DOH to advise the president on health matters, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference here when asked about Cebu’s decision to make wearing face masks outdoors non-obligatory.

“What we can say is that he (President Marcos) values the opinion of the DOH. But he will likewise listen to everybody,” she said.

The issue over the easing face mask rules in several parts of the country was revived last week after Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said those in the city may no longer be required to wear face masks in open spaces.

The DOH said Cebu City did not consult the agency in its optional wearing of face mask policy, and warned officials of “disastrous consequences” if other areas in the Philippines would pass similar policies.

“Although the issue is raging, there is intervention by the Secretary of Interior and Local Government, and he has asked Cebu to kindly defer their plan,” Cruz-Angeles said.

“I understand that the response has been that they will not defer. So we will wait first for further action on the part of the Department of the Interior. And so all of that will be taken into consideration by the President,” she said.

Last week, Malacañang said it would respect the decision of local government units.

