MANILA — Typhoon Henry has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), PAGASA said Sunday.

But even while outside PAR, Henry's effects will still be felt in parts of the country as it enhances the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), bringing rains over the northern and western section of Northern Luzon and the western section of Northern and Central Luzon, the state weather bureau said in its latest advisory issued 5 a.m.

Even if no area in the country is placed under any tropical cyclone wind signal, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will continue to experience strong to gale-force winds on Sunday due to the effects of the enhanced Southwest Monsoon and its convergence with Henry’s circulation, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Mindoro provinces, and Romblon may also experience occasional gusts and strong winds brought by the enhanced Southwest Monsoon.

“Typhoon Henry will continue moving generally northward or north northwestward over the East China Sea and will track South Korea, where it is likely to make landfall on Tuesday. Prior to next landfall, Henry is forecast to re-intensify but is less likely to return to super typhoon category,” PAGASA said.

As of 5 a.m., the typhoon was last estimated at 590 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, just outside PAR, packing maximum winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

Based on the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) issued Saturday, five people were preemptively evacuated due to Henry.

No casualties were also reported from the typhoon, the council said.

Meanwhile, a flight was cancelled on Sunday morning due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said:

PAL Express (2P): 2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila



