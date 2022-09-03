ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE)— Flooding hit parts of Metro Manila on Saturday amid intense rains brought by the trough of Typhoon Henry and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Quezon City experienced heavy rains around 10 a.m., leading to ankle-deep floods in areas, such as Dapitan.

Vehicles such as a motorcycle and truck were stranded due to flooding along Araneta Avenue near E. Rodriguez.

Knee-deep floods in Maria Clara St. forced cars to find alternative routes.

Meanwhile, a coconut tree blocked a portion of the corner of Sgt. Esguerra and Mother Ignacia Avenues in Bgy. South Triangle, Quezon City.

Bernadette Santos, ABS-CBN New

A witness said the area experienced strong winds past 11 a.m. before the tree fell.

Street vendor Diana Fornoles saw the tree fall and trip a hanging wire.

“Noong nag-umpisa na po ‘yong paglakas ng hangin mga bandang 11:30 po ata yun, umalis ako sa kinauupuan ako. Bigla na lang pong tumumba ‘yong puno, natamaan po ‘yong mga kable ng wifi daw po ‘yon,” she said.

Barangay authorities responded to the incident and cut the tree into portions to remove them from the street

MALABON, MANILA

Areas of Malabon and Manila cities also experienced floods.

Motorists struggled traveling due to zero visibility in some roads of Pasig to Quezon City.

(As of 11:25pm) Malakas na pag-ulan, nagdulot na ng pagbaha sa Dapitan Street bahagi ng Quezon City. pic.twitter.com/dDQI0MhrFG — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) September 3, 2022

In Marikina, the water level at the Marikina River rose from 12 to 13 meters in a span of two hours from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The first alarm for evacuations is triggered at the 15-meter level.

LAS PIÑAS

The city of Las Piñas also experienced heavy rains and strong winds since 11 a.m.

Videos shared by Bayan Patroller Don Buenvenida showed dark skies and intense rains over the city.

“Bandang 10 AM po naging madilim ang paligid, at tsaka po bumuhos ang malakas na ulan,” Buenvenida said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of Don Buenvenida

CAVITE

A Bayan Patroller also shared his experience during the heavy rains in Bacoor city, Cavite.

A video shared by James Leviste showed that the heavy rain in his area was accompanied by strong winds, toppling a tree.

Leviste said he was on his way home when it happened.

“Sobrang lakas po talaga, yung ibang tao po nadadala ng hangin," he told ABS-CBN News in a message.

He said he was able to go home safe and no flooding occurred in their area.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Before noon, PAGASA issued a yellow heavy rainfall warning for Metro Manila and surrounding provinces Rizal, Bulacan, Bataan, and Zambales.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected as well in Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Quezon provinces in the next three hours following the advisory.

The bad weather already prompted Marikina and Malabon to suspend classes in all levels in both private and public schools.