

MANILA— The Ospital ng Imus in Cavite has announced it has suspended accepting new COVID-19 patients as the hospital is already catering to over 3 times its capacity while some of its health workers have contracted the disease.

In a statement, the hospital management said the move aimed to decongest its emergency room and wards now full with COVID-19 patients.

It said it also wants to disinfect and decontaminate facilities.

"Amin na pong naabot ang mahigit sa 3 beses na bilang ng aming kapasidad upang tugunan ang pagbibigay ng angkop at kalidad na serbisyo sa aming mga pasyente na may sintomas at positibo sa COVID-19," the statement read.

(We already reached over 3 times of our capacity just to help patients positive for COVID-19)

"Amin pong pagsusumikapang masuri ang mga nakapilang pasyente sa labas ng ospital at loob ng kani-kanilang sasakyan," it added.

(We will try to assess patients still waiting outside the hospital and who are inside their cars)

The hospital noted that 30 of its employees are currently in quarantine after either showing COVID-19 symptoms or testing positive for the virus.

Dr. Cherrie Tumilba-Boque, the hospital's administrator, said last month that some of the patients waiting for admission were already staying at the hospital parking lot.

The Philippines is battling its worst coronavirus outbreak yet since the start of the pandemic, as the more contagious Delta variant spread across the country.

Earlier this week, the Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz, Laguna and the Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas in Cavite already declared full hospital capacity, with some of the patients waiting for admission staying in parking lots.

Philippine College of Physicians president Dr. Maricar Limpin earlier in the day said the situation in some hospitals in Laguna and Cebu have also come to the point where health workers had to choose who among their patients would get respirators.

The Philippines has tallied over 2.040 million total COVID-19 infections as of Friday.

