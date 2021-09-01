Home  >  News

ER, COVID-19 ward ng Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas puno na

Posted at Sep 01 2021 08:00 PM

Puno na ang emergency room at COVID-19 ward ng Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas sa Cavite kaya ilang pasyente ang naghihintay sa parking area ng ospital para ma-admit. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 1 Setyembre 2021

