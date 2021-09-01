ER, COVID-19 ward ng Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas puno na
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 01 2021 08:00 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, rehiyon, regions, regional news, Covid-19, TV Patrol
- /news/09/02/21/construction-worker-nahulihan-ng-p14-m-shabu-baril
- /news/09/02/21/qc-naabot-na-ang-target-mabakunahan-ng-1st-dose-kontra-covid
- /news/09/02/21/san-juan-city-mamimigay-ng-45000-food-packs-sa-mga-residente
- /entertainment/09/02/21/r-kelly-accuser-says-she-was-forced-to-have-oral-sex
- /overseas/09/02/21/tainted-covid-vaccines-sent-to-japan-contained-steel-moderna