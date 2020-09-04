Ex-Ozamiz councilor Ardot Parojinog found dead in detention cell

JUST IN: PNP confirms death of Ardot Parojinog in Ozamis this morning.



MANILA - The Philippine National Police confirmed Friday the death of former Ozamiz City councilor Ricardo "Ardot" Parojinog in his detention cell.

Parojinog was facing drug and firearms charges when he died in his cell at 6 a.m. Friday.

PNP chief Camilo Cascolan has ordered a probe into his death.

Parojinog was the younger brother of the late Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo "Aldong" Parojinog, whom President Rodrigo Duterte linked to the illegal drugs trade. The mayor was killed in a drug raid.

Ardot hid for 10 months before he was nabbed in Taiwan in 2018 for entry using illegal documents. He was sentenced to 3 months in prison and a fine of NT$ 1,000 (around P1,750) a day.