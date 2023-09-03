PAGASA image

MANILA - Typhoon Hanna (international name: Haikui) maintained its strength as it made landfall over southern Taiwan, the state weather bureau said Sunday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Hanna was last located 245 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 255 kph.

It is currently moving west northwestward at 20 kph, and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) between Sunday night to Monday morning.

The weather agency raised tropical wind cyclone Signal No. 1 over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, where 39 to 61 kph winds could cause minimal to minor threat to life and property.

Hanna continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which causes heavy rainfall over parts of Luzon.

The habagat will also bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Antique in the next three days.

Ilocos region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro may experience monsoon rains within the next 24 hours.

Metro Manila, Apayao, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Batangas, on the other hand, may experience occasional rains due to the habagat within the same period.

Meanwhile, PAGASA issued a heavy rainfall warning over northern Luzon provinces.

As of 5 p.m., PAGASA said Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet and Abra may experience heavy rains within the next two to three hours.

Flooding and/or landslides are possible in flood and landslide prone areas.

