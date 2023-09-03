Hanna intensifies, to keep stirring habagat rains

PAGASA handout

MANILA — Typhoon Hanna intensified on Sunday morning and would continue enhancing the habagat which could bring more rains in the western parts of Luzon, state weather bureau said on Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said Hanna was last located 215 kilometers north-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and up to 185 kph gusts.

"Itong hanging habagat, ito yung magiging mas malaking concern natin sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon sa mga susunod na araw… Itong southwest monsoon na pinapairal ni bagyong Hanna magdudulot ng heavy rainfall," PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said in a Facebook livestream.

(The habagat will be our bigger concern in Luzon in the next days. The southwest monsoon enhanced by Hanna would cause heavy rainfall.)

The habagat will dump 50 to 100 mm (around 2 to 4 inches) of rains in Metro Manila, Abra, Benguet, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, and Batangas until Sunday night.

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro will receive 100 to 200 mm (4 to 8 inches) of rain.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected," PAGASA warned.

The weather agency raised tropical wind cyclone Signal No. 1 over Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands, where 39 to 61 kph winds could cause minimal to minor threat to life and property.

Moving westward at 20 kph, Hanna may leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday night or early Monday, Villamil said.

It may slightly intensify before making landfall in Taiwan, PAGASA said.

