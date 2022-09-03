A person walks in the business district of Makati City on March 03, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines is seeing an "improvement" in its COVID-19 situation with the continued decline of reported COVID-19 cases, an analyst said Friday.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the daily number of reported COVID-19 cases in the past week did not exceed the 4,000 level, and the latest positivity rate is already down to 12.4 percent, compared to at least 18 percent several weeks ago.

"May improvement na talaga sa numbers," Guido said.

"Ang nakikita po natin ngayon eh pababa po talaga ‘yung trend… so nakakaabot na uli tayo sa lebel na 1,000 plus new cases."

Based on the Department of Health's weekly COVID-19 update released on Friday, Mindanao was already showing signs of plateauing, the Visayas remained on a plateau, while the rest of the areas continuously showed a slow downtrend.

Severe and critical cases, meanwhile, remained on a plateau, with less than 1,000 cases.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, however, clarified that the numbers are not yet stable as she urged the public to remain cautious.

"Sa ngayon na nakikita natin na hindi pa gano'n ka-stable ang numero ng ating mga kaso, bagama't ito’y bumbaba pero meron pa rin pong transmission na nangyayari sa bawat komunidad," Vergeire said.

"Nakikita rin po na may mga nagkakaroon ng malulubha at namamatay sa sakit natin ay mayroon pa rin."

While COVID-19 cases are decreasing, Guido said the number of daily reported deaths remained high the past several days, which reached over 50.

"Hindi pa talaga ito ‘yung panahon para magkaroon tayo ng false sense of security kasi napakabilis magbago ng trend," he said. "From good to bad, napakabilis mangyari niyan."

The Philippines on Friday confirmed 2,452 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, raising the total to 3,886,395 thus far.

Of the new cases, 712 came from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

DOH data also showed 46 new COVID-related deaths. This raised the total number of fatalities to 61,910.

