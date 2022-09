MANILA — Philippine Airlines has canceled some of its flights due to bad weather.

As of 6:18 a.m. Saturday, September 3, the following flights were canceled:

PAL Express (2P)

• 2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

Many Luzon areas have been experiencing rain showers brought about by the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Typhoon Henry is also bringing rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan.

