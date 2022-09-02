RAMMB/Himawari 8

MANILA—Typhoon Henry is continuing to weaken as it moved over the Philippine Sea, east of Batanes, PAGASA said late Friday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Henry was sighted approximately 345 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center with 185 kph gusts.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 was raised earlier in Batanes.

Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan are also under TCWS no. 1.

Henry is expected to cause moderate to heavy rains in Batanes and Babuyan Islands, light to moderate with at times heavy rains in the northern and eastern portion of Cagayan until Saturday morning.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," PAGASA said.

The southwest monsoon (habagat), meanwhile, is expected to cause rains in Isabela, western portion of Central Luzon, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

PAGASA warned mariners against sailing out the seaboards of northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon due to a gale warning.

"In the next 24 hours, Henry may bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon (1.2 to 3.0 m). These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions," it said.

The typhoon is expected to continue moving slowly northwestward until Saturday early morning before it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.