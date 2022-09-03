PAGASA: Typhoon Henry moves east of Taiwan

US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Typhoon Henry on Saturday afternoon maintained it strength as it moved east of Taiwan, state state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the weather agency said the storm was last seen 460 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 185 kph.

The country's 8th tropical cyclone this year is moving north at 10 kph, according to PAGASA.

Wind Signal No. 1 is currently up in Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Balintang Is., Calayan Is., Babuyan Is., Camiguin Is., Didicas Is.)

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains, according to the weather bureau.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," said PAGASA.

It added that the weather disturbance, which is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday night, will enhance the southwest monsoon or the habagat, hence the prevalence of monsoon rains over the western part of northern and central Luzon.

The storm is projected to continue moving north until Monday morning before turning north-northeastward.

"On the track forecast, the typhoon may pass very close or make landfall in the southern islands of the Ryukyu Archipelago tonight... A slight intensification may still take place as HENRY leaves the PAR region (i.e., over the East China Sea)," said PAGASA.

"Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property."

Flooding hit parts of Metro Manila earlier in the day amid intense rains brought by the trough of Typhoon Henry and the habagat.

The bad weather already prompted the national railway to cancel some trips and some cities to to suspend classes in all levels in both private and public schools.