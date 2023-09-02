DICT says tracing organized syndicates behind text scammers

Sales representatives of telecommunications company assist clients in registering their prepaid SIM at the gadgets section in Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City on December 27, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Saturday said they are already tracing organized syndicates using pre-registered SIMs to scam people, amid questions how this schemes continue.

Lawmakers earlier told the agency to explain the proliferation of text scams despite the presence of SIM Registration Law.

For his part, DICT Secretary Ivan Uy said syndicates have bought pre-registered SIMs from individuals who were "willing" to sell these, even if SIMs have their names.

Each SIM may cost at least P500, the official said, warning the public from participating in selling their SIMs.

"Ang ibang [nagbebenta], nagpapa-rehistro ng 10 SIM cards sa pangalan nila. Ang hindi siguro nila alam, kapag naghabla tayo dahil ginamit ang mga SIM cards sa panloloko, kasama sila sa habla ng criminal case," Uy said over Teleradyo 630.

"Mas mahal pa ang babayaran nila sa abugado kaysa sa kikitain nila sa SIM cards na 'yan na binebenta nila," he added.

So far, authorities were already able to apprehend "many" syndicates involved in this type of fraud, the latest of which involved 6 individuals operating on 25,000 pre-registered SIMs in Pasay City.

Uy warned about the magnitude of these syndicates, noting they were "very well-funded" since criminals supposedly finance these scams.

"Sinabi ko na noon noong nagsi-SIM card registration tayo, na itong mga sindikato ay malaki... at highly-technical," said Uy over Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"Ang estimate ng pulis noong nakumpiska ang SIM cards na may load na e-wallet. Ang estimate nila, aabot ng P1 billion," he added.

Over 118 million subscribers have completed the SIM registration, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said earlier this week.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, an attached agency of the DICT, for its part already urged the public to report text scams so authorities could identify the source of the message.