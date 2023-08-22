MANILA - After the wrap up of the country's mandatory SIM registration period, fraudsters are finding ways to scam people by using pre-registered mobile numbers obtained via illegal means, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) said on Tuesday.

The SIM registration was launched to help authorities curb SMS-scams by linking the SIM with its owners' personal details. However, some cyber criminals now resort to buying pre-registered SIMs to victimize people.

CICC Usec. Alexander Ramos revealed some SIMs are still being used by foreign crime syndicates and some are buying pre-registered SIMs.

“Nakita namin na ginagawa ng mga sindikato ngayon they're buying pre-registered SIM cards. That's a twist to our campaign,” said Ramos during the launch of the "Scam Free Pilipinas" campaign.

He said many of text scams now are about money, especially on misrepresentation of banks. Suspicious texts and calls must be reported, he added.

“You have to report, why? Because the persons behind who scammed you will continue victimizing other people," he said.

This is why the agency is backing groups that aim to help Filipinos strengthen their defenses against scam such as the scam detection app Who’s Call that organized the Scam Free Pilipinas campaign.

Jeff Kuo, CEO and Co-Founder of Gogolook, said they have decided to launch the campaign in the Philippines as many financial scams persist in many Asian countries. Gogolook is behind the “Who’s Call” app, which detects scam text and calls.

CICC said it is happy with the presence of a scam detection app, but a review is underway to check if the app comply with privacy rules.

CICC, meanwhile, reminded the public to call hotline 1326, which is free of charge, if they received suspicious text or call scams.

