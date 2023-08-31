Gov't warns vs unscrupulous sale of registered SIMs

MANILA — The National Privacy Commission (NPC) on Thursday warned the public against individuals who offer to buy their registered SIM cards.

The NPC said it received reports of some individuals offering to buy the registered SIM cards of other people for P1,000.

This puts the original owners of SIM cards at risk as it might expose them to legal trouble when a SIM card registered in their name is misused for illicit activities, the NPC noted.

The government agency said Filipinos should report offers to buy their SIM cards to their telecommunications service provider.

"Timely reporting can help prevent potential misuse of your personal data," the NPC said.

Cellphone users must also report any changes in subscriber information to their telco, the NPC added.

Proper identity verification procedures must also be followed, the body said.

Those who sell or transfer the ownership of their registered SIM card without following the proper procedure may be imprisoned from six months to six years, or fined P100,000 to P300,000, or both.

Government said Filipinos must be cautious of unsolicited offers to buy their registered SIM card.

"Scrutinize the intentions behind such offers and verify the credibility of the individuals making them," the NPC said."

Some 113 million SIMs have been registered as of July 30, the National Telecommunications Commission said.

The government said that SIM registration would curb text scams, as the identities of people who use SIMs for illegal activities could be traced.