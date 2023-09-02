Vendors tend to their stalls selling rice at the Kamuning Market in Quezon City on August 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The price cap that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. set on two types of rice will take effect nationwide on Sept. 5, 2023 or on Tuesday next week, Malacañang said Friday.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the Office of the Executive Secretary "clarified that Executive Order No. 39... will take effect on September 5."

"OES Undersecretary Leonardo Roy Cervantes said that the price cap on rice will take effect immediately upon publication of EO No. 39 in national newspapers," added Garafil.

On Thursday, Marcos signed the order mandating a price ceiling for regular milled rice at P41 per kilo and well-milled rice at P45 per kilo to rein in the soaring prices of the Filipino staple

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual earlier said the order was immediately effective upon its publication in the Official Gazette, and the price cap must already be enforced in markets.

The trade chief also clarified that some premium rice varieties were not covered by the order, which only applies to regular-milled and well-milled types.

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) meanwhile said the order would "never work," adding that the prices are based on supply and demand.