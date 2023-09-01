Violators of rice price ceiling to face penalties: DTI

A worker from a rice dealer in Mega Q-Mart in Cubao, Quezon City, arranges the store's supply of different rice varieties, including "Denorado" rice, which is marked with a P60 price tag on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Price control won't work — biz group

MANILA — The trade department on Friday said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's order to put a cap on rice prices was already in effect and warned retailers they could be penalized if they violate this.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. signed Thursday an executive order that mandates a price ceiling for regular milled rice at P41 per kilo and well-milled rice at P45 per kilo.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the order was immediately effective upon its publication in the Official Gazette, and the price cap must already be enforced in markets.

"Puwede silang magbenta nang mas mababa pero nilalagyan natin ng ceiling para maiwasan iyong nangyayaring manipulasyon sa merkado ‘no, na kahit na mayroong supply, tumataas ang presyo," he said in a televised briefing.

"Nakita natin kasi, nitong mga nakaraang araw, biglang sumipa iyong taas. Iyong mga nakaraang araw o linggo, steady lang at may kaunting pagtaas, tapos biglang sumipa ‘no nitong mga nakaraang few days," he added.

The trade chief clarified that some premium rice varieties were not covered by the order which only applies to regular-milled and well-milled types.

"Mayroon tayong mga premium varieties na hindi covered ng price act. At sisiguraduhin din natin na hindi nami-mislabel iyong subject, iyong type ng rice na regular-milled rice o well-milled rice, hindi nadi-dislabel na premium type," Pascual said.

He said his agency and the agriculture department will monitor the rice prices regularly, including the possible mislabels. Marcos, Jr. earlier said the justice department would also be part of the monitoring team, especially in Metro Manila markets.

Those who violate the price ceiling, he warned, could face penalties under the Price Act, such as imprisonment of less than a year and a fine of P5,000 but not more than P1 million.

Relevant government agencies and the Interior Department were currently coordinating with retailers who already bought rice at a higher price before the EO took effect.

"Doon naman sa magma-manipulate, doon sa mga suppliers na magma-manipulate through hoarding or [unclear], ang parusa naman diyan ay five years minimum up to 15 years imprisonment, and fine of P5,000 not more two million," he said.

BIZ GROUP QUESTIONS ORDER

In a statement, the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) meanwhile said the order would "never work."

FFCCCII President Cecelio Pedro said the prices are a basic demand and supply function.

"Pag mababa ang presyo, hindi magpoproduce. Kung nalulugi sila hindi sila magbebenta ng rice eh di lalong wala. Kung mataas naman, what's the use of price control kung masyadong mataas ang price control?" said Pedro.

"If the supply is enough, prices will go down. If the demand is higher than the supply, [the] price will go up," he added.